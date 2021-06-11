Port Alberni RCMP officer in command Insp. Eric Rochette presents longtime community policing volunteer Louie Aumair with a OIC appreciation certificate. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP officer in command Insp. Eric Rochette presents longtime community policing volunteer Louie Aumair with a OIC appreciation certificate. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP honour longtime volunteer

First responders receive support from broader community

A longtime community policing volunteer has been honoured for his nearly three decades of service in the Alberni Valley.

Louie Aumair has spent the past 27 years volunteering with many of the programs Port Alberni’s community policing department runs. He retired at the end of May after dedicating thousands of hours to the community.

Port Alberni RCMP Officer in Charge (OIC) Insp. Eric Rochette presented Aumair with an Office in Charge Appreciation Certificate.

Aumair started with community policing in May 1993, according to department manager Dave Cusson.

“He volunteered with Citizens on Patrol, Speed Watch and Cell Watch. He also attended many community-based events over his tenure with the program.”

Cusson said Aumair will be missed by all the volunteers who worked with him. “He was liked by all in the program.”

•••

First responders are on Lorraine Brunt’s mind this month. She has been raising money for Wounded Warriors Canada for a little while, and says she’s already raised more than $1,200 for the campaign. A former schoolmate was her inspiration to help.

“Someone I went to school with, I saw him on television with his service dog. It struck me that they don’t get much support.”

Wounded Warriors provide mental health support and programming to first responders in Canada, and also run a PTSD service dog program. Since 2012 Wounded Warriors have contributed more than $3 million to training service dogs and pairing them with veterans and first responders afflicted with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Brunt has spent the past year and a half planning a garage sale to raise funds for Wounded Warriors, especially after meeting Alberni Valley Wounded Warriors run participant Dave Nesbitt. With COVID-19 restrictions, Brunt has been forced to wait to hold her garage sale. She has listed a number of items for sale online, but is excited that she can now hold her in-person event.

Brunt has planned her garage sale for Saturday, June 12 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Sunday, June 13 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) in the driveway at 6060 Malabar Road (off Beaver Creek Road). For more information, e-mail her at originalgarddog@live.ca.

RCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Island aquarium spreads the word about World Ocean Day

Just Posted

Ron MacDonald fields questions at a news conference in Halifax on Sept. 27, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Finding ‘comfortable’ indigenous monitor tough task in Tofino-area shooting death

Julian Jones case hampered by difficulty finding a civilian comfortable with privacy protocols

Port Alberni RCMP officer in command Insp. Eric Rochette presents longtime community policing volunteer Louie Aumair with a OIC appreciation certificate. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP honour longtime volunteer

First responders receive support from broader community

The Dock+ is located on Harbour Road in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: Port Alberni’s food hub still growing a year later

The Dock hopes to open a retail store on Alberni’s busy waterfront

Shanna Ramm of Mosaic is the first person to graduate with a Bachelor of Disability Management from Pacific Coast University-Workplace Health Sciences. Her convocation took place virtually on Dec. 1, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
PROGRESS 2021: Pacific Coast University celebrates with milestones

Alberni institution earns $6M return-to-work grant from province

The front entrance of West Coast General Hospital features a roundabout and a garden. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: West Coast General Hospital sees changing of the guard

New doctors are establishing practices in Port Alberni

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo man, already in jail, found guilty of sexual abuse of sons

Man previously sentenced for sexual interference involving girl in Nanaimo

British Columbia-Yukon Community News Association’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 10. (Screen grab)
Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Most Read