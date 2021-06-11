Port Alberni RCMP honour longtime volunteer

A longtime community policing volunteer has been honoured for his nearly three decades of service in the Alberni Valley.

Louie Aumair has spent the past 27 years volunteering with many of the programs Port Alberni’s community policing department runs. He retired at the end of May after dedicating thousands of hours to the community.

Port Alberni RCMP Officer in Charge (OIC) Insp. Eric Rochette presented Aumair with an Office in Charge Appreciation Certificate.

Aumair started with community policing in May 1993, according to department manager Dave Cusson.

“He volunteered with Citizens on Patrol, Speed Watch and Cell Watch. He also attended many community-based events over his tenure with the program.”

Cusson said Aumair will be missed by all the volunteers who worked with him. “He was liked by all in the program.”

•••

First responders are on Lorraine Brunt’s mind this month. She has been raising money for Wounded Warriors Canada for a little while, and says she’s already raised more than $1,200 for the campaign. A former schoolmate was her inspiration to help.

“Someone I went to school with, I saw him on television with his service dog. It struck me that they don’t get much support.”

Wounded Warriors provide mental health support and programming to first responders in Canada, and also run a PTSD service dog program. Since 2012 Wounded Warriors have contributed more than $3 million to training service dogs and pairing them with veterans and first responders afflicted with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Brunt has spent the past year and a half planning a garage sale to raise funds for Wounded Warriors, especially after meeting Alberni Valley Wounded Warriors run participant Dave Nesbitt. With COVID-19 restrictions, Brunt has been forced to wait to hold her garage sale. She has listed a number of items for sale online, but is excited that she can now hold her in-person event.

Brunt has planned her garage sale for Saturday, June 12 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Sunday, June 13 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) in the driveway at 6060 Malabar Road (off Beaver Creek Road). For more information, e-mail her at originalgarddog@live.ca.

RCMP