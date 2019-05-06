Port Alberni Walk for Alzheimer’s doubles donations

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

This year’s Walk for Alzheimer’s in Port Alberni raised more than $10,000—almost double the amount raised last year.

The fundraising started early this year in January with a beer and burger night at Boston Pizza and a tailgate party at a Bulldogs’ Game. More than $3,000 was raised with online registration and just over $5,000 was brought in on Sunday, May 5 during the walk.

Last year, approximately 50 walkers participated—this year, there were 75. The beautiful weather made the walk extra special.

Jim Lawson was emcee of this year’s event and Marnie Grimes, of major sponsor IG Wealth Management, thanked everyone for attending and donating.

Jory Mitchell gave a lovely speech about his life with his late wife Robin. He especially thanked everyone for making this the year for caregivers.

Shanan St. Louis, Minds in Motion coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of BC, said that Port Alberni’s event was one of the most organized she had seen.

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser complimented everyone on the organization and attendance of the event. Fraser spoke of his late father, who died five years ago from Alzheimer’s. He and his wife, Dolores, are now facing this with his mother-in-law.

Hupacasath First Nation members Carolina Tatoosh and daughter Lindsey Tatoosh were on hand to welcome everyone to their territory.

If you are a caregiver and would like to meet with others, please call either Marg Souther at 250-724-1810 or Dorothy Patterson at 250-735-4482. There is also a meeting on Monday, May 20 at Smitty’s at 6:30 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity to meet with others who are going through similar circumstances.