The last Canada Day event in Port Alberni took place in 2019. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The last Canada Day event in Port Alberni took place in 2019. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s Canada Day committee needs new volunteers

Committee is gearing up for 2022 celebration

The Alberni Valley’s Canada Day Committee is looking for new volunteers for its 2022 celebration.

The committee is gearing up for the new year with its first meeting on Jan. 17, and volunteers are optimistic that the community will be able to come together for the traditional celebration in 2022.

The first step is to recruit some new volunteers for the committee, says Angie Blake, chair of the committee and president of the Port Alberni Folkfest Multicultural Society that leads the organizing effort.

“Since our last event in 2019, life changes have resulted in the loss of several active members, so we are inviting interested members of the community to contact us about getting involved,” said Blake.

READ MORE: Canada Day as seen through an Indigenous lens

Blake says the committee work leading up to the event includes media communications, recruiting food booth operators, organizing entertainment and activities for children, fundraising, logistics, maintaining the group’s online presence and recruiting event volunteers.

“Luckily, we have maintained an experienced core group, but we need to engage more committee volunteers to have the ability to organize a successful event,” said Blake.

If people are interested in finding out more about helping with the project, they can contact the committee by emailing alberniparade@gmail.com or by visiting www.facebook.com/PACanadaDayParade.

If the 2022 event goes ahead, it will be the first time in two years that a Canada Day celebration has taken place in Port Alberni. The 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We’ve gone through a lot as a community since our last celebration together, and we want to make this a day—and a night with fireworks—to remember,” said Blake.

Canada DayPort Alberni

Previous story
Quilters make warm donation to women’s recovery house in Port Alberni

Just Posted

The last Canada Day event in Port Alberni took place in 2019. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Canada Day committee needs new volunteers

Katherine Simons and Will Richards make up The Co-Conspirators. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Acoustic duo brings musical tales to Char’s Landing

Mail delivery has been suspended in the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the City of Vancouver for Thursday, Jan. 6 due to snow. (Photo by Canada Post)
Canada Post suspends delivery in Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island due to snow

A bus travels on Dogwood Street amid a snowstorm in Campbell River. Note snow-clearing for municipal and provincial roads are separate operations. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Extraordinary snowfall event stretching Vancouver Island snow clearing operations