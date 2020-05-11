Port Alberni’s Canada Day parade cancelled until 2021

Port Alberni’s Canada Day parade and July 1st festivities have been cancelled for 2020.

“It’s a great disappointment to our committee members who have worked hard to put together the 2020 celebration,” Canada Day committee chairperson Angie Blake said. “We were successful in finding a sponsor to be able to afford restoring the evening fireworks display and we were looking forward to that addition this year.”

The committee cancelled the celebrations, scheduled for Harbour Quay, “in light of the COVID-19 safety measures necessary to fight the pandemic,” Blake said.

“Unfortunately, all of our activities are geared to large gatherings and while we waited as long as possible to see how the situation evolved, it is clear that holding these activities may still increase the risk to our community.”

The fireworks sponsor has agreed to support the group again in 2021, she added.

Blake said while local events will be cancelled, she hoped that people in the Alberni Valley will still celebrate the day by tuning into virtual celebrations and entertainment larger centres are organizing.

“While it won’t be the same, we have even more reason to be proud because of the way our country has come together to keep us safe, and to celebrate the effort of frontline workers making sure essential services are maintained.”



