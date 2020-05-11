Seva Dhaliwal walks with the Port Alberni Citizens on Patrol in the 2019 Canada Day parade. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Port Alberni’s Canada Day parade cancelled until 2021

Organizers encourage citizens to celebrate virtually this year

Port Alberni’s Canada Day parade and July 1st festivities have been cancelled for 2020.

“It’s a great disappointment to our committee members who have worked hard to put together the 2020 celebration,” Canada Day committee chairperson Angie Blake said. “We were successful in finding a sponsor to be able to afford restoring the evening fireworks display and we were looking forward to that addition this year.”

The committee cancelled the celebrations, scheduled for Harbour Quay, “in light of the COVID-19 safety measures necessary to fight the pandemic,” Blake said.

“Unfortunately, all of our activities are geared to large gatherings and while we waited as long as possible to see how the situation evolved, it is clear that holding these activities may still increase the risk to our community.”

The fireworks sponsor has agreed to support the group again in 2021, she added.

Blake said while local events will be cancelled, she hoped that people in the Alberni Valley will still celebrate the day by tuning into virtual celebrations and entertainment larger centres are organizing.

“While it won’t be the same, we have even more reason to be proud because of the way our country has come together to keep us safe, and to celebrate the effort of frontline workers making sure essential services are maintained.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canada DayCoronavirusPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: In honour of mothers

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Canada Day parade cancelled until 2021

Organizers encourage citizens to celebrate virtually this year

Banners will hang in Port Alberni’s Rotary Arts District despite COVID-19 delay

Only half the banners were painted before nationwide closures due to the pandemic

Port Alberni hockey player named U15 AAA Player of the Year

Aidan See of the North Island Major Bantam Silvertips led his league in scoring

Port Alberni, ACRD release COVID-19 recovery plan

Port Alberni Mayor to speak live on Facebook at 1 p.m. about new plan

UPDATED: Tofino-Ucluelet highway reopens after three-hour closure

Road reopened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

VIDEO: B.C. church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

Social distancing guidelines were followed

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Army & Navy department stores to shut its doors forever due to COVID-19 challenges

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

BC Hydro seeing 10% dip in electricity demand, concerned about reservoir spillover

B.C. could see a decrease in electricity use double that of the 2008 recession by April 2021

Violence against Indigenous women during COVID-19 sparks calls for MMIWG plan

One in five Indigenous woman told survey takers they’d experience violence in past three months

Physical distancing upending Mother’s Day traditions for many

Canada’s coronavirus case count climbed past 67,000 on Saturday

Vancouver’s long-term care homes test for variety of symptoms for COVID-19

Outbreaks have been declared in 34 facilities in B.C. since the start of the pandemic

Easing COVID-19 restrictions too soon could jeopardize vulnerable communities

Indigenous communities, longterm care homes could be at risk

Most Read