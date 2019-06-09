Port Alberni’s Family Food Fest draws a crowd

Dale Leier, owner of Codfather Seafood, was ready to test his barbecued ribs Sunday in the annual King Edward Rib-Cooking Contest, part of fun at the fairgrounds during Family Food Fest. Codfather was voted first for ribs and second for sauce. Solda’s sauce took first while coming second for ribs. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

The annual Family Food Festival took place at Port Alberni’s Fall Fair Grounds on Sunday, June 2.

The event featured plenty of entertainment, activities and, of course, food. It was also the home of the fourth annual King Edward Rib Cooking Competition, where competitors fought to dethrone Brad Declercq, owner and chef at Starboard Grill, who was the winner of the last two competitions.

This year, Codfather Seafood was voted first for ribs and second for sauce. Solda’s Family Restaurant took took first place for sauce while coming second for ribs.

All the money raised at this event will be going to the Ty Watson House.