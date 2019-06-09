Dale Leier, owner of Codfather Seafood, was ready to test his barbecued ribs Sunday in the annual King Edward Rib-Cooking Contest, part of fun at the fairgrounds during Family Food Fest. Codfather was voted first for ribs and second for sauce. Solda’s sauce took first while coming second for ribs. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

Port Alberni’s Family Food Fest draws a crowd

Codfather Seafood wins first prize for best ribs

The annual Family Food Festival took place at Port Alberni’s Fall Fair Grounds on Sunday, June 2.

The event featured plenty of entertainment, activities and, of course, food. It was also the home of the fourth annual King Edward Rib Cooking Competition, where competitors fought to dethrone Brad Declercq, owner and chef at Starboard Grill, who was the winner of the last two competitions.

This year, Codfather Seafood was voted first for ribs and second for sauce. Solda’s Family Restaurant took took first place for sauce while coming second for ribs.

All the money raised at this event will be going to the Ty Watson House.

Previous story
Vancouver Island mom enters Maxim Cover Girl contest for daughter’s sake

Just Posted

West Coast General Hospital gets an outdoor gazebo for patients, families

The $3,000 cost was covered by Canadian Tire, hospital staff

B.C. announces $45 million investment in Ucluelet schools

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser joined Minister of Education Rob Fleming at USS on Thursday.

Second World War amputee veteran reflects on D-Day 75th anniversary

On June 6, 1944, Toronto’s Allan Bacon was one of thousands of… Continue reading

Province calls on Islanders to conserve water immediately

Some streams approaching critical levels, threatening salmon and fish

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

Lotto Max ticket bought on Vancouver Island wins $500,000

There was no winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Vancouver Island mom enters Maxim Cover Girl contest for daughter’s sake

Grand prize money would help with costs of 10-year-old daughter’s spinal surgery

Most Read