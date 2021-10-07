Port Alberni’s food drive collects more than 8,000 pounds of food in 2021

Volunteers with the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive stand in front of a pile of donations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive in Port Alberni exceeded its goal, collecting more than 8,000 pounds of food donated by the residents of Port Alberni.

Organizers with the Sept. 25 food drive hoped to collect 6,000 pounds of food for those in need. Instead, the event collected more than 8,600 pounds of food.

“That is an amazing result, and speaks to the generous giving by those who were able to donate for the use of those who are in need,” said spokesperson Bruce Patterson.

Local business Hertel Meats Ltd. also donated 1,900 pounds of sausage.

“Quality protein is always welcome and they went above and beyond any expectations,” said Patterson.

In addition to the food donations, the fundraiser also received some cash donations, but this amount has not yet been calculated.

All food donations will stay in the Alberni Valley.

