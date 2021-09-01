Harry Sperber brought in the first Tyee of the season for the Alberni Valley Tyee Club, caught at Assits light. The 30.3-pound fish also netted him a Tyee Club Bronze pin. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s Salmon Derby returns for 2021

Derby will not be accompanied by a festival due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Port Alberni Salmon Derby returns on Labour Day weekend, although it will be a scaled-down version of the end-of-summer event.

For the second year in a row, the Ultimate Fishing Town committee will be hosting a salmon derby that will follow COVID-19 restrictions. The derby will not be accompanied by a festival and salmon dinner, but fishers will still be able to compete to win $10,000 for the largest salmon caught during the weekend of Sept. 4-6.

The official weigh station will be set up at Centennial Pier at Harbour Quay. There will be cash prizes for the three largest salmon caught each day, as well as other daily prizes and hidden weights. Presentations for the winners will take place each day at Harbour Quay.

Tickets for the derby are available at Gone Fishin’ on Johnston Road and Margaret Street, as well as other marine stores.

The Ultimate Fishing Town committee will have t-shirts for sale at Centennial Pier over the weekend, with proceeds split between two different fundraisers. Half will go towards Tseshaht First Nation for their residential school memorial fund, while the other half will be donated to the West Coast General Hospital Foundation’s fundraising challenge in the late Brian Dalziel’s name.

“[Dalziel’s] family has generously donated to our Tyee Club over the years and are avid sport fisherman,” explained Carolyn Jasken of the Ultimate Fishing Town committee.

Harry Sperber brought in the first Tyee of the season for the Alberni Valley Tyee Club, caught at Assits light. The 30.3-pound fish also netted him a Tyee Club Bronze pin. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
