Port Alberni’s veterans: then and now

Winnie Koal was in the RCAF. She worked on a radar scope, reading the locations of flights. In 1954 she went to Germany after learning to be a switchboard operator. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Winnie Koal in 2019. SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News
Bill Cherwak joined the Royal Canadian Navy and served as an ERA in Canada, United Kingdom and Korea.
Bill Cherwak in 2019. SUBMITTED PHOTO
David Cyr was a dispatch rider in the Canadian Army and served in Korea, Japan and Canada. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Dave Cyr in 2019. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Lloyd Dool joined the Royal Canadian Navy and served on the east coast of Canada in ship repair. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Lloyd Dool in 2019. SONJA DRINKWATER/Alberni Valley News
John Hartt joined the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, 2nd Airborne Division and served in the Paratroop Battalion. SUBMITTED PHOTO
John Hartt in 2019. SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News
Bill McCulloch joined the Canadian Army and was a tank driver in Sicily, Italy, Belgium and Holland. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Bill McCulloch in 2019. SONJA DRINKWATER/Alberni Valley News
Thomas Price joined the army and was a sergeant with the Calgary Tank Regiment. Tom was a tank commander 1941-1945 serving in England, Sicily, Italy, France, Holland and Belgium.
Tom Price in 2019. SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News
Robert Watson joined the British Army and served with the Royal Signals from 1943-1950. He served in England and Egypt as a wireless, high speed operator. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Robert Watson in 2019. SONJA DRINKWATER/Alberni Valley News

The number of Port Alberni’s veterans of the First and Second World Wars, and campaigns such as the Korean or Vietnam wars, are dwindling.

When we see these veterans in uniform, be they members who saw battle, supported their brethren or entered areas of conflict on peacekeeping missions, we see the way they are today: navy blue blazers, chests full of medals, faces lined with character.

Freelance writer and photographer Sonja Drinkwater approached eight veterans of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 and asked them to share a photo from when they served with Canada’s military, as well as a description of their role.

She then took a photograph of the veterans in the summer of 2019, as they are now.

They all serve one or more roles with the Legion.

Previous story
Port Alberni’s Legion in danger of closing

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s veterans: then and now

Eight veterans are portrayed in their wartime photographs and as they are in 2019

Port Alberni’s Legion in danger of closing

Branch 293 executive hope volunteers step up to fill vacant roles

Port Alberni high school Bee Club hosts talk on pest-resistant honey bees

ADSS Bee Club provides students with hands on experience

UPDATE: New ice plant failure forces closure of Alberni Valley Multiplex

Ice plant was installed in April

Ammonia leak closes Port Alberni hockey rink

Technical Safety BC forces shutdown of ice plant

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Vessels expected to arrive in 2022

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Striking Western Forest Products workers on Vancouver Island rally against concessions

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 holds march and rally in Nanaimo

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

B.C. cop with terminal brain cancer hopes for treatment in the U.S.

Fundraisers planned for Ryan Masales of Abbotsford to cover $200,000 in medical costs

Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

17 months after Julie Callaghan was dubbed a hero she fights for normalcy and against ongoing pain

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Most Read