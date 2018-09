A bit of rain didn’t dampen spirits at the Parkinson SuperWalk at Victoria Quay on Sunday, Sept. 9, put on by Port Alberni’s Parkinson’s Support Group.

Despite the rain, 33 participants raised $3,877 through online and cash donations.

The Alberni Parkinson’s Support Group meets the first Monday of every month at Smitty’s on Third Avenue. For more information, contact Linda Nicklin at 250-723-3755 or Jan Charlesworth at 250-723-8230.