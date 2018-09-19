Lesley Wright, right, presents Tyrelle Braker and Karlee Simpson with their Klitsa Tutoring bursaries at the Alberni District Secondary School awards gala in June. TASHIA POTTER PHOTO

RAISE A READER 2018: Klitsa Tutoring helps students set, achieve goals

Karlee Simpson and Tyrelle Braker are 2018’s Klitsa Tutoring bursary winners

LESLEY WRIGHT

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

I was again proud to represent Klitsa Tutoring at the ADSS Awards Night on June 13. We had received almost 20 applications from deserving students who had attended Klitsa Tutoring during their high school careers, and choosing two was very difficult.

The hope and anticipation of being recognized for all their academic efforts was visible on the face of every student in attendance, and in those moments when I caught the eye of a Klitsa student, I wanted them to know that I acknowledge their achievements despite not being able to give a bursary to all.

Our two awards for 2018 went to Karlee Simpson and Tyrelle Braker; both worked extremely hard to earn their success and can be proud of their accomplishments.

Tyrelle Braker is a student who knew his interests and abilities long ago, and set his academic goals to support this dream. When we met him in Grade 9, he wanted to study sciences, and that desire did not change even when faced with marks he was not satisfied with, or a workload that threatened to overwhelm. He simply accepted the help and followed the advice of the support network around him, trusting that they would not steer him wrong.

Tyrelle learned that an obstacle in his path does not have to stop him, and to be patient with himself when these detours arise. He has always possessed a maturity in his understanding of a community giving support and needing support in return. He has taught me what accepting help from and providing help to others with humility truly looks like.

Karlee Simpson is a student who came to see how her giving, caring nature could be turned into a meaningful career choice. Over time she was encouraged to explore how her strengths and weaknesses provided a unique perspective of understanding others’ needs.

While she always believed that others could do anything they set their minds to, and she set about to encourage everyone around her, her personal growth through high school was to learn to apply this to herself. Karlee taught me how to show caring for everyone who walks into our office by demonstrating this every day through her interactions with other learners at Klitsa.

The Klitsa Tutoring team is honoured to learn about the aspirations of our students, and know that we are helping them along the way. Both will start at North Island College this fall, Karlee in the Human Services Worker Program, and Tyrelle in university transfer courses aimed at a Bachelor of Science Degree. I wish them both tremendous success in all they set out to achieve.

 

Lesley Wright, right, presents Tyrelle Braker and Karlee Simpson with their Klitsa Tutoring bursaries at the Alberni District Secondary School awards gala in June. TASHIA POTTER PHOTO

Previous story
RAISE A READER 2018: Learning over coffee

Just Posted

Knacker’s Yard brings Celtic sound to Port Alberni

Eight-piece band will be returning to Alberni Valley for a west coast party

BIZ BEAT: West Coast General Hospital Foundation hires new business director

Alberni Valley Museum’s Jamie Morton retiring

Alberni’s Anne Ostwald named a finalist for Premier’s Award

Alberni District Secondary School teacher encourages students to find their passion

Tofino and Ucluelet prepare for daytime Hwy. 4 closures and eight-hour power outage

“We know that there’s never a good time for an outage and thank the community for their patience.”

Port Alberni’s Healthy Harvest Farm closing

Operation will merge with Hupacasath Community Garden

Sproat Lake hosts fall dragon boat regatta

Port Alberni’s Sproat Ness Dragons earn second place

B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira, a Rottweiler, had kidney and bladder infections

Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too

Kim promised to accept international inspectors to monitor the closing of a key missile test site and launch pad and to visit Seoul soon.

Dozens speak at Vancouver hearing that could see duplexes replace single homes

The city clerk says 73 people signed up to speak at the hearing that began early Tuesday evening and adjourned hours later with 34 speakers still waiting.

North Carolina gov pleads with storm evacuees to be patient

The death toll rose to at least 37 in three states Tuesday, with 27 fatalities in North Carolina.

North and South Korea say they plan to bid for 2032 Olympics

Moon and Kim announced a sweeping set of agreements including a vow to work together to host the Summer Olympics in 2032.

Russia’s reinstatement after doping scandal goes to a vote

The World Anti-Doping Agency is due to vote Thursday Sept. 20, 2018, on possible reinstatement of Russia.

Ontario wins stay on ruling that struck down council-cutting plan

The province had argued the stay was necessary to eliminate uncertainty surrounding the Oct. 22 vote, and the Court of Appeal agreed.

B.C. cannabis producer Tilray hits at $20-billion high as stock price explodes

This is the first export of a cannabis product from a Canadian company to the U.S.

Most Read