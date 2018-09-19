RAISE A READER 2018: Klitsa Tutoring helps students set, achieve goals

LESLEY WRIGHT

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

I was again proud to represent Klitsa Tutoring at the ADSS Awards Night on June 13. We had received almost 20 applications from deserving students who had attended Klitsa Tutoring during their high school careers, and choosing two was very difficult.

The hope and anticipation of being recognized for all their academic efforts was visible on the face of every student in attendance, and in those moments when I caught the eye of a Klitsa student, I wanted them to know that I acknowledge their achievements despite not being able to give a bursary to all.

Our two awards for 2018 went to Karlee Simpson and Tyrelle Braker; both worked extremely hard to earn their success and can be proud of their accomplishments.

Tyrelle Braker is a student who knew his interests and abilities long ago, and set his academic goals to support this dream. When we met him in Grade 9, he wanted to study sciences, and that desire did not change even when faced with marks he was not satisfied with, or a workload that threatened to overwhelm. He simply accepted the help and followed the advice of the support network around him, trusting that they would not steer him wrong.

Tyrelle learned that an obstacle in his path does not have to stop him, and to be patient with himself when these detours arise. He has always possessed a maturity in his understanding of a community giving support and needing support in return. He has taught me what accepting help from and providing help to others with humility truly looks like.

Karlee Simpson is a student who came to see how her giving, caring nature could be turned into a meaningful career choice. Over time she was encouraged to explore how her strengths and weaknesses provided a unique perspective of understanding others’ needs.

While she always believed that others could do anything they set their minds to, and she set about to encourage everyone around her, her personal growth through high school was to learn to apply this to herself. Karlee taught me how to show caring for everyone who walks into our office by demonstrating this every day through her interactions with other learners at Klitsa.

The Klitsa Tutoring team is honoured to learn about the aspirations of our students, and know that we are helping them along the way. Both will start at North Island College this fall, Karlee in the Human Services Worker Program, and Tyrelle in university transfer courses aimed at a Bachelor of Science Degree. I wish them both tremendous success in all they set out to achieve.