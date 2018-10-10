Rick Dore celebrates 50 years at Alberni Pacific Division

Dore started his career at age 16, earning $2.70 per hour in August of 1968

A young Rick Dore is pictured on the left, in a photo taken approximately 30 years ago. SUBMITTED PHOTO

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Port Alberni’s Rick Dore recently earned the distinction of having worked at Alberni Pacific Division sawmill (APD) for 50 years.

Dore started his career at age 16, earning $2.70 per hour in August of 1968.

“When I first started it was on the boom for a year,” he explained. “After that I became a millwright in maintenance a job that I hold to this day.”

While at the sawmill, Dore worked under four companies without changing locations: M&B, Weyerhaeuser, Cascadia and now Western Forest Products.

“My Uncle Ray Cyr got me into the APD,” Dore said. “I get asked when I am going to retire. I say: when I think it is the right time. For now, I enjoy working.”

He was born in Nanaimo to Emile and Florence Dore. He completed his schooling in Qualicum and went straight to work after that. Rick is married to his wife, Dana, and together they have three children: the late Jason who also worked at APD, Joel and Cassidy Dore-Radil. They also have four grandchildren: Caden, Aurora, Scarlett and Bently.

So what does Dore enjoy doing in his time off? “Having hotdogs with the grandchildren, spending time with Dana and going hunting and fishing.”

Alberni co-op chooses four finalists for $10,000 donation

Rick Dore celebrates 50 years at Alberni Pacific Division

Dore started his career at age 16, earning $2.70 per hour in August of 1968

