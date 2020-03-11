Rocking and rolling at Port Alberni’s annual gem show

The Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Club held their annual Rock and Gem Show last weekend at the Alberni Athletic Hall.
Impressive displays from Gem Clubs across Vancouver Island, along with a kids’ activity corner and vendors from across B.C., made it a fun day for the whole family.
GemstonesPort Alberni
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Russ Ball of the Courtenay Gen Club cleans up this fossil of a crab that he found last weekend in Campbell River. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Chanel Walt, age nine, and her brother Parker, age six, had fun breaking open the treasure rocks. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)