Roger Creek playground re-opens

PLAYGROUND RAVES Children from Shining Star Child Care Centre are the first to play on the new climbing structure and swings at Roger Creek Water Park, on Friday, June 1, 2018. The climbing ropes and ‘peek out spots’ were the most popular features with the kids. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The Roger Creek Water Park’s new climbing structure and swings opened to rave reviews from the kids at Shining Star Child Care Centre on Friday, June 1.

Kids from the centre, located across the street from the park on Pemberton Road, were the first to play on the equipment—well, almost the first. Parks operations supervisor Rob Gaudreault and another parks and rec worker tried out the swings “to test the weight”, Gaudreault admitted.

The new parkour-type climbing centre replaces a wooden structure that was removed. Gaudreault and his department began installing the equipment in late February, but inclement weather caused a delay in finishing.

The park was a hit with the children, who have watched the new equipment being installed over the past number of weeks.

“What I like about the park is the tight rope and the swings,” said Sophie, one of the daycare participants. Hannah liked the “rope and swings and little peek out area”.

“I love the stuff to climb and where the circles come out (the cutouts or ‘windows’),” Levi said as he took a break from climbing the rock-like structure.

The playground also includes two swings, including a toddler swing.

