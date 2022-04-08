Rotary Club of Port Alberni plans second annual community cleanup for April 23

Last year’s event saw more than 700 Kg of garbage collected from public areas, neighbourhoods

Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Port Alberni collect garbage in the Scotiabank parking lot on Saturday, April 17, 2021 as part of a Community Clean-Up. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni is organizing its second annual Community Cleanup to coincide with Earth Day in April.

After the inaugural cleanup helped take more than 700 kilograms of trash off the streets, Rotary president Crystal Knudsen and director Don Jones approached Port Alberni city council for permission to hold their second annual event on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni scaled back on fundraising when COVID-19 hit and decided as a club to focus on service projects.

In addition to the community cleanup the Rotary club teamed up with Literacy Alberni to help keep the little libraries stocked with books.

Members also assisted the Salvation Army in delivering meals to people at Christmas. In January 2021 they did a litter cleanup at Victoria Quay.

“That cleanup got us thinking about putting on a cleanup that would involve the whole community and that would coincide with Earth Day,” Knudsen told council.

On April 17, 2021 the club hosted its first community-wide cleanup, collecting 740 kilograms of trash. Several businesses, service clubs and local government helped make the day a success.

The club has scheduled its 2022 cleanup for Saturday, April 23. Nicklin Waste Disposal is donating use of a commercial-sized bin that will be set up in the parking lot in front of Scotiabank from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community members can sign up for the cleanup on the Rotary club’s Facebook page using the cleanup link.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District will waive tipping fees for any trash collected during the event.

The city agreed to provide gloves, trash bags, litter pickers, safety vests and stanchions for the cleanup.

“It’s been noticed the shift in focus in how your organization has shifted during the pandemic, and the volunteerism has been hugely appreciated,” Mayor Sharie Minions said.

Alberni ValleyPort AlberniRotary