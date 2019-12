Tara Oscarson’s “Run a Muk Charters” had a grinchy theme. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Craig Filipchuk’s “Blue Marlin” boat cruises through the Alberni Inlet during the annual Sail Past at Harbour Quay. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Boats light up the Alberni Inlet during Sunday’s Sail Past. In the centre is “Navy League,” captained by Steve. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bill May’s “Fox Sea” circles the Alberni Inlet during the Sail Past on Sunday, Dec. 8. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Isabel Hawley was dressed for the occasion as she grabbed a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the annual Sail Past. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The grinch dances with Santa aboard “Slow Motion,” presented by the McMillan Family. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Passengers wave from aboard Tracy Golden’s “Old Crow.” (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The grinch aboard Roy Kemps’ “Starlight One” was unimpressed with Sunday’s Sail Past. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Four-month-old Bella Aubrey (held by Dave Chamberlain) gets a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Sail Past at Harbour Quay. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The annual Sail Past ended with fireworks on Centennial Pier. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Boats lit up the Alberni Inlet at the Blue Marlin Inn in Port Alberni hosted its annual Sail Past on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Seven boats covered in lights and seasonal decorations circled around the harbour as crowds of hundreds watched. The boats even travelled up the inlet so they would be visible from Ty Watson House.

First prize went to Roy Kemps’ “Starlight One.” Second prize went to the McMillan Family’s “Slow Motion” and third prize went to Tara Oscarson’s “Run a Muk Charters.”