SALMON FEST 2018: New sign greets anglers at Clutesi Haven Marina

When anglers fishing in the 47th annual Port Alberni Salmon Fest launch their boats at Clutesi Haven Marina this Labour Day weekend, they’ll be greeted by a new sign. And it features the handiwork of Port Alberni artist and fisher Shauna Jasken.

The timbers for the sign, which has been erected near the wharf manager’s office beside the boat launch, were discovered in a Port Alberni Port Authority building where they have been sitting for many years, port authority director of operations Mike Carter said.

The plan for the sign is to have a noticeboard for fisheries notices and other information for anglers. “This is where the anglers are going in; this is where we want them to be informed,” he said. Many of the recreational boats launching into the Somass River from Clutesi Haven Marina are visitors from out of town, and the new sign will be a centrepiece for them, he added.

The new sign features a chinook painted on marine-grade plywood, with specially-made brackets from Electron Metalworks, and woodworking by Jasken’s boyfriend and carpenter Dylan Bradford.

“They’re the trophy fish around here,” Carter said.

“Chinook is the main focus of our Salmon Fest,” Jasken said. “I did it as a wild, not hatchery chinook. We have a good hatchery here but it’s nice to represent the wild fish returning. Just the mighty chinook in the Ultimate Fishing Town.”

Jasken hand-drew the fish from a little photo for reference. “I went by a photo of a fish, trying to make it as realistic as possible. I want people to be able to take photos here too.

“It’s an attraction and it’s a showpiece. It draws attention to the noticeboard.”

Jasken has donated her time to the project, with the port authority paying for materials and a pair of launch passes.

“I wanted to give back to my community,” Jasken said. “I’m two years into being an artist: I wanted to give back.”

Jasken placed fourth last year in the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s art competition with her painting of a steelhead. This year she has been asked to apply again, and is thinking of painting another chinook or a coho.

Jasken is a third-generation member of the Alberni Valley Tyee Club, gets out on the water as often as she can, and works at Gone Fishin’. She is gaining a reputation for her fishing-based artwork.

“I work in a fishing store, I’m addicted to fishing and I paint fish. It’s what I do.”

The original sign for Clutesi Haven, located near the main entrance at River Road, will stay there. It’s been there since the early 1970s, Carter said. “We’ve had to replace the fish’s teeth a few times,” he admitted, but said it’s an icon.

As for the sign’s fish, it’s not the only one garnering attention at the moment.

“Chinook season is going well out there right now.”

A commercial opening happened late last week, and the run size “is anticipated to be good. Especially for the derby.”

