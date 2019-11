Robin Hayes, second from left, accepts a $1,000 cheque from Amanda Critchley, left, manager of Gone Fishin’; Dan Washington, president, and Chris Wynans of Port Alberni Salmon Festival; and Ryan Henri, owner of Gone Fishin’. Hayes’s derby ticket was a random draw winner. SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News

The last winner of the 48th Port Alberni Salmon Festival has finally received his winnings.

Robin Hayes’s derby ticket was drawn in a random draw of all 1,828 tickets sold, festival president Dan Washington said.

Gone Fishin’ of Port Alberni sponsored the draw.

Hayes, who was a second-place winner in Salmon Fest 46 in 2017, was happy with the $1,000 he won just for entering the derby.

The Salmon Festival is already starting to work on the 2020 edition. Volunteers are welcome.