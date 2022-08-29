Salmon Fest karaoke competition set to return to Port Alberni

The Salmon Festival karaoke contest will be returning this Labour Day weekend in Port Alberni.

The karaoke contest has been one of the most popular events of the Labour Day Salmon Festival over the years. Singing sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith even got her start on the karaoke stage.

But although the Alberni Valley Tyee Club has taken on the annual salmon derby, the future of the Salmon Festival itself is in question. The service clubs that took on the festival have seen declining membership and people retiring.

When Todd Flaro of Alberni Teens Can Rock heard that the karaoke competition was in danger of being cancelled, he decided to take on the project himself.

While the prizes and the judging will be similar to years past, there will be some differences. The contest will be a one-day event on Sunday, Sept. 4. There will be no auditions, and contestants will only be able to sing one song.

“So make it your best song,” Flaro said.

The event will start at Tyee Landing at 2 p.m. and will run until around 6 p.m., depending on how many contestants there are.

Flaro is looking to recruit some new talent for Alberni Teens Can Rock at the event. The non-profit program was formed a few years ago to give young Port Alberni musicians a place to perform.

The karaoke contest isn’t the only entertainment that will be happening at the waterfront on Labour Day weekend. Local business The Sugar Shak has arranged for some entertainment on Friday (Sept. 2) night, including a performance at Harbour Quay by Big Daddy at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

The Community Arts Council, Art Rave and the Alberni Valley Enhancement Association will also be at Harbour Quay on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 1-3 p.m. with tables set up for children to paint wooden fish, free of charge.

The karaoke contest is open to three age groups: 12 and under, 12-18 and 18 and older. While participants can register on the day of the event, Flaro says pre-registration is preferred.

For more information or to register, contact Todd Flaro at accuratealberni@gmail.com.

Port Alberni