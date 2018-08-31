Lorne and Willie Baird with their 15 pound, 2 ounce fish that they caught on Sunday, Aug. 26 in the Royal Canadian Legion salmon derby. Their fish wasn’t a winner but it was a good size—caught on a white hoochie in the narrows. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Salmon fishing was good for Legion Br. 293’s annual derby

Approximately 100 entered the derby

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 293 held their annual fishing derby this past weekend and the following are the winners of the two day event: First went to Jules Tuinstra for his 24.6 pound fish and he received $200, second was to Landin Clayton for his 23 pound fish and he received $150 and third went to Laurie Payne for her 19.5 pound fish and she received $75.

In the juvenile category Chase Nicklin took both first and third place with his 17.8 and 9.8-pound fish which gave him $35 and second went to Owen Brophy for his 16.5-pound fish and he received $15. Margaret Groeneveld won the major prize of a floating party raft donated by the King Edward Liquor Store.

There were numerous prizes that had been donated by local merchants and enabled anglers to win a prize even if they didn’t catch the winning fish.

There were approximately 100 that entered the derby with 50 fish being caught. Numbers were down this year but all that attended had a great time.

Previous story
SALMON FEST 2018: Paying tribute to the musical greats on the mainstage
Next story
VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

Just Posted

Port Alberni Portal Players raise new theatre curtains

Capitol Theatre’s new curtains a result of fundraising initiative

Tali Campbell steps down as director of business operations for Bulldogs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs hired Campbell in August 2017

Salmon fishing was good for Legion Br. 293’s annual derby

Approximately 100 entered the derby

DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni hosts a paint out

Paint Out starts at Sproat Lake Provincial Park

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs split preseason games against Caps

5-3 win followed by a 6-1 loss

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Poacher may have killed elk on Vancouver Island

Death of bull elk ‘very suspect,’ says provincial conservation officer

Manitoba politician taking heat over Tweet about former teacher’s ‘hotness’

Steven Fletcher, an Independent member of the legislature, posted about his former grade 7 teacher

Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

The community on Hudson Bay has been isolated since spring flooding in 2017

Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder

Despite Trump deadline, NAFTA talks to resume next week

Any deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms,” said US president

Vancouver Island woman pinned by deer Friday morning

With video: RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Most Read