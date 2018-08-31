Salmon fishing was good for Legion Br. 293’s annual derby

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 293 held their annual fishing derby this past weekend and the following are the winners of the two day event: First went to Jules Tuinstra for his 24.6 pound fish and he received $200, second was to Landin Clayton for his 23 pound fish and he received $150 and third went to Laurie Payne for her 19.5 pound fish and she received $75.

In the juvenile category Chase Nicklin took both first and third place with his 17.8 and 9.8-pound fish which gave him $35 and second went to Owen Brophy for his 16.5-pound fish and he received $15. Margaret Groeneveld won the major prize of a floating party raft donated by the King Edward Liquor Store.

There were numerous prizes that had been donated by local merchants and enabled anglers to win a prize even if they didn’t catch the winning fish.

There were approximately 100 that entered the derby with 50 fish being caught. Numbers were down this year but all that attended had a great time.