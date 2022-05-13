Save-On-Foods ‘rounds up’ donation for Port Alberni high school’s breakfast program

Carl Poole, left, from ADSS and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $1,000 donation from Save-On-Foods manager James Arbouw and assistant manager Trent Clay, May 5, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A “round up” promotion at Save-On-Foods is helping feed hungry students at Alberni District Secondary School.

At the end of 2021, Save-On-Foods store manager James Arbouw decided to do the “round up,” which asked shoppers to round up their grocery total at the till and donate the difference to the ADSS Breakfast Club. It’s a promotion Save-On-Foods has used to raise money for the BC Children’s Hospital, and it’s always successful, he said.

“We decided to try it for (the breakfast club).”

On May 5, Arbouw and assistant store manager Trent Clay donated $1,000 from the promotion to breakfast club organizer Melody Burton and ADSS vice-principal Carl Poole.

Save-On-Foods and ADSS have a long history, says Burton. The grocery store has provided food for the breakfast club over the years, made sandwiches for students during exam week, and pre-coronavirus pandemic opened the store to students to help bag groceries and tour the store. “The kids really love to come in and gain some skills,” she added.

Many ADSS students find their first jobs at Save-On-Foods; Arbouw said that is one of many reasons why he wanted to support the breakfast club program. “Feeding children is a pretty good bucket to fill,” he said.

The $1,000 donation will be used to purchase food for both the breakfast program and the fruit and veggie program at ADSS. Of the 47 classrooms at the high school, 42 of them have food delivered every day for the fruit and veggie program. This program ensures there is food available for students in each classroom, and accessible so they don’t have to ask for it—they can pick up an apple or banana at any time.

