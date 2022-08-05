SCENE AND HEARD: Outdoor movie a big draw for Port Alberni audiences

Coastal Community Credit Union volunteers had a very busy popcorn and treats stand at the outdoor movie at Bob Dailey Stadium, July 17, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV Newa)

Port Alberni movie lovers expecting to watch Disney’s Encanto during a recent outdoor cinema lucked out when the rain stopped falling shortly before showtime.

on Sunday July 17th at Bob Dailey Stadium. The Coastal Community Credit Union hosted the Sunset Cinema on July 17 at Bob Dailey Stadium. Credit union volunteers had a very busy “popcorn and other treats” stand.

The Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island will receive all of the proceeds of this fundraiser. There were six Island communities—Port Alberni, Parksville, Nanaimo, Duncan, Campbell River and Courtenay—that joined in this fundraiser with a total of $8,600 being raised.

Groups of adults as well as families with children took advantage of the summer’s evening outdoor entertainment at the Port Alberni stadium.

Sisters Heather Amos, 4 and Ava, 5, enjoy their cotton candy prior to the start of the Sunset Cinema in Port Alberni (July 17, 2022) (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)