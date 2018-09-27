Sea Cadets celebrate more than 70 years in the Alberni Valley

Last week was official Sea Cadet Week in Port Alberni

Port Alberni city council proclaimed last week as official Sea Cadet Week in Port Alberni to celebrate the group’s 75th anniversary in the Valley and the 100th anniversary nationally.

Sea Cadets gathered at city hall on Friday, Sept. 14 to raise the sea cadet flag.

The Sea Cadet Program is a free youth leadership program for ages 12-18. They learn sailing, boating, marksmanship, and first aid while earning high school credits and scholarships. Learn more about the Sea Cadets at their new location at 6211 Cherry Creek Road on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. or email 109Sea@cadets.gc.ca.