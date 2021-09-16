Second Valley Vonka golden ticket has been revealed

Who has the final winning ticket in the Alberni Valley’s literacy fundraiser?

A trip to Coombs Country Candy last weekend was golden for Jim Doiron and Wendy Haas.

Doiron bought the last Valley Vonka chocolate bar that the Port Alberni sweets shop had. He turned to the two people behind him in line and apologized, because he knew they were there for bars too.

When Doiron opened the wrapper on that final bar, he saw a corner of gold winking back at him. Doiron and his partner, Wendy Haas, uncovered the second of three winning golden tickets.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Doiron said. “I bought one bar and got a golden ticket!”

Ike Dokter discovered the first golden ticket of the 2021 Valley Vonka fundraising campaign on Sept. 2, in a bar he purchased at Mobius Books.

There is still one golden ticket that hasn’t been claimed. If you have Valley Vonka bars, open them up—because the golden ticket has an expiration date! The last one needs to be claimed by Sept. 27, 2021 and the winner must contact the Alberni Valley News to have their ticket verified.

Valley Vonka bars were sold out as of Saturday, Sept. 11. All 1,000 bars had been snapped up in less than two weeks.

There are three prizes up for grabs: a weekend getaway for two to Victoria, including two nights’ accommodation at the Oswego Hotel, passes for the Malahat Skywalk, Victoria Bug Zoo, Miniature World and Royal BC Museum, plus $150 toward travel or dining expenses; more than $500 in gift cards for purchases at Alberni Co-op and Buy-Low Foods; and a 50-inch, 4K Ultra Hi-Def LED TV from The Brick.

The winners’ names will be drawn for each prize on Sept. 30, 2021, or earlier if the final ticket is revealed.

Valley Vonka is the Alberni Valley News’ take on the Golden Ticket contest from Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book. Valley Vonka is a local fundraiser with all the proceeds raised benefiting Literacy Alberni’s Raise-A-Reader campaign.

