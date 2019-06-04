Westwind Pub’s 23rd annual Show and Shine drew hundreds of spectators Sunday to Cherry Creek Road. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

Show and Shine draws hundreds of spectators in Port Alberni

Westwind Pub hosts 23rd annual event

Port Alberni’s Westwind Pub hosted its 23rd annual Show N Shine on Sunday, June 2.

The car show on Cherry Creek Road drew hundreds of spectators throughout the day, as well as more than 65 vintage and custom vehicles. This is a big jump from 44 last year, said co-ordinator Michelle Cote.

 

Dale Nagel of Port Alberni shows off the pride of his passion for auto restoration, a 1936 Lincoln Zephyr V12. Another of his cars, a 1941 Buick Roadmaster, is parked in background. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

Westwind Pub’s 23rd annual Show and Shine drew hundreds of spectators Sunday to Cherry Creek Road. More than 65 vintage and custom vehicles were registered for this year’s event, a big jump from 44 last year, said co-ordinator Michelle Cote. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

Previous story
Alberni Valley firefighters fundraise for Wounded Warriors Canada

Just Posted

Show and Shine draws hundreds of spectators in Port Alberni

Westwind Pub hosts 23rd annual event

Alberni hockey official honoured for dedication to his sport

Isaac McDonald earned the 2019 Most Deserving Official Award

Port Alberni elementary students walk out to protest climate crisis

Movement led and organized by Grade 7 class at Wood Elementary School

Alberni Valley firefighters fundraise for Wounded Warriors Canada

Firefighters in the Alberni Valley passed the hat among members last month… Continue reading

Organization for Alberni’s Canada Day parade well underway

Plans are coming together for a Canada Day Parade on Third Avenue… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

“Someone out there knows what happened” to teens killed a year ago in South Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

Nanaimo RCMP investigate related reports of unwanted sexual touching

Suspect grabbed the buttocks of two different women in 10-minute span on Bowen Road

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

B.C. driver gets 18 months for falling asleep and killing other driver in 2012

Crash resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Police are already a ‘de facto’ part of the system, coroner finds

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Most Read