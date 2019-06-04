Show and Shine draws hundreds of spectators in Port Alberni

Port Alberni’s Westwind Pub hosted its 23rd annual Show N Shine on Sunday, June 2.

The car show on Cherry Creek Road drew hundreds of spectators throughout the day, as well as more than 65 vintage and custom vehicles. This is a big jump from 44 last year, said co-ordinator Michelle Cote.

Dale Nagel of Port Alberni shows off the pride of his passion for auto restoration, a 1936 Lincoln Zephyr V12. Another of his cars, a 1941 Buick Roadmaster, is parked in background. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO