Soapbox derby returns to Alberni’s Argyle Street in July 2020

Julia Paul gives her sister Nadine’s soapbox racer a nudge when it stalls partway down the Argyle Street course during the Little Lightning in the Valley event, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s Soapbox Derby will be returning to Argyle Street for a fifth year—and this time, registration will be open to the adults.

Mitch Gardner of the Kinsmen Club was in Port Alberni city council chambers on Monday, Feb. 24 to request a road closure for Lower Argyle Street. On Saturday, July 25, Argyle Street will be closed from Third Avenue to the train tracks at Harbour Road starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

The popular racing event will see a few changes this year. The morning run for kids will be shorter, so that racers can get a few more turns going down the hill. In the afternoon the street will be opened up to adult racers, with custom carts built to roll down a more “challenging” course.

“We’ll have an opportunity for the big kids to play, too,” said Gardner on Monday.

Information about registration will be coming soon. Follow the Kinsmen Club of Port Alberni on Facebook for more info.



