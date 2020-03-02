Julia Paul gives her sister Nadine’s soapbox racer a nudge when it stalls partway down the Argyle Street course during the Little Lightning in the Valley event, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)

Soapbox derby returns to Alberni’s Argyle Street in July 2020

This year’s race will include an adult racing category

Port Alberni’s Soapbox Derby will be returning to Argyle Street for a fifth year—and this time, registration will be open to the adults.

Mitch Gardner of the Kinsmen Club was in Port Alberni city council chambers on Monday, Feb. 24 to request a road closure for Lower Argyle Street. On Saturday, July 25, Argyle Street will be closed from Third Avenue to the train tracks at Harbour Road starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

The popular racing event will see a few changes this year. The morning run for kids will be shorter, so that racers can get a few more turns going down the hill. In the afternoon the street will be opened up to adult racers, with custom carts built to roll down a more “challenging” course.

“We’ll have an opportunity for the big kids to play, too,” said Gardner on Monday.

Information about registration will be coming soon. Follow the Kinsmen Club of Port Alberni on Facebook for more info.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Wounded Warriors BC raises over $155,000 during 2020 run

Just Posted

Soapbox derby returns to Alberni’s Argyle Street in July 2020

This year’s race will include an adult racing category

PHOTOS: Wounded Warriors BC raises over $155,000 during 2020 run

Eight-day relay race for PTSD programs falls short of $250,000 goal

West coast marine spill response bases back online for Port Alberni, Ucluelet

Open house planned for March 10 in Port Alberni to go over plans for primary response centre: WCMRC

Bulldogs drop matching 6-3 games to start BCHL playoffs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs to host Game 3 and Game 4 against Nanaimo Clippers

Alberni man gets jail time for locker room thefts at pool

Judge delayed sentencing to ask for victim impact statements

Massive fire destroys CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

No word whether its associated with blockade protests

Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

Vancouver drops third straight game

Herring Aid group stages Vancouver Island rally

Supporters gather in Qualicum Beach, want industrial herring fishing suspended

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Most Read