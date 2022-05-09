Kateri Deutsch with her daughters Samantha and Grace purchase plants and containers at the plant sale at the Alberni Valley United Church on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Spring plant sales proliferate in Port Alberni

United Church’s annual sale was back with plants and other treasures

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Spring has finally sprung in the Alberni Valley, which means plant sales are proliferating.

The annual plant sale held Saturday, April 30 at the Alberni Valley United Church was well attended, organizers said.

In addition to indoor and outdoor plants, people who dropped into the sale were able to find books and baked goods. Gardeners found starter plants to kickstart their own garden plots, and bookworms fueled their passion in the book section.

The Mt. Klitsa Garden Club held its annual plant sale back at the Rollin Art Centre this past Saturday, May 7, and it was a roaring success.

The Spirit Square Farmers’ Market will be holding the third of three plant and seedling sales on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Harbour Quay, 5440 Argyle St.

Alberni ValleygardeningPort Alberni

