Sproat Lake Regatta returns to Alberni Valley

Get ready for ‘Lightning on the Lake’ in the Alberni Valley this weekend.

The sixth annual Sproat Lake Regatta will take place at Sproat Lake Provincial Park on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

The show starts on Friday, July 12 with a boat and car show and shine in front of Westcoast Home Hardware at the Alberni Mall on Johnston Road from 4-8 p.m. Boats should arrive between 2-4 p.m. to set up.

Admission is free for spectators.

The racing starts at Sproat Lake Provincial Park on Saturday, July 13, with last minute registration at 8 a.m. The boats will hit the water at 9:30 a.m. and racing wraps up at 3 p.m. Sunday’s events take place between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All events are weather permitting.

Parking is available in the lower public lot at Sproat Lake.

Parking near the boat ramp is reserved for competitors.