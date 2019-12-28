Two options exist for Christmas tree chipping in Port Alberni this year

Two organizations are offering Christmas tree chipping services in Port Alberni this year.
The Alberni Fish & Game Club has volunteers in their parking lot at 7715 Sportsman Road, off Beaver Creek Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 and Sunday, Dec. 29. They will be back Jan. 4–5 at the same times.
Drop off your tree by donation and Above & Beyond Tree Service will be chipping them. Donations will benefit the Alberni Fish & Game Club.
The City of Port Alberni will also be chipping trees again this year on Saturday, Jan. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the back parking lot of Echo Centre, at the corner of 10th Avenue and Wallace Street (entrance for dropping off trees for chipping is on 10th Avenue).
Tree drop-off is by donation, with proceeds going to KidSport to assist children and youth in the Alberni Valley offset the cost of participating in sports and other youth-oriented organizations.
Trees chipped by the City of Port Alberni will be used as mulch in the city’s composting program.
