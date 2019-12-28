Volunteers from the City of Port Alberni will be chipping Christmas trees by donation behind Echo Centre this year. All proceeds will go to KidSport. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Two options exist for Christmas tree chipping in Port Alberni this year

Alberni Fish and Game Club taking trees by donation as well as city in 2019

Two organizations are offering Christmas tree chipping services in Port Alberni this year.

The Alberni Fish & Game Club has volunteers in their parking lot at 7715 Sportsman Road, off Beaver Creek Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 and Sunday, Dec. 29. They will be back Jan. 4–5 at the same times.

Drop off your tree by donation and Above & Beyond Tree Service will be chipping them. Donations will benefit the Alberni Fish & Game Club.

The City of Port Alberni will also be chipping trees again this year on Saturday, Jan. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the back parking lot of Echo Centre, at the corner of 10th Avenue and Wallace Street (entrance for dropping off trees for chipping is on 10th Avenue).

Tree drop-off is by donation, with proceeds going to KidSport to assist children and youth in the Alberni Valley offset the cost of participating in sports and other youth-oriented organizations.

Trees chipped by the City of Port Alberni will be used as mulch in the city’s composting program.


