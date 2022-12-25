VALLEY SENIORS: Alberni residents share fond Christmases past

The third oldest of four girls in her family, Cathy Jensen has fond memories of Christmas when she was growing up in B.C. (ORLANDO DELANO/ Special to the AV News)

By ORLANDO DELANO

Special to the AV News

Christians and non-Christians around the world take part in some of the most popular and traditional events of the year: Christmas.

This annual celebration includes well-known customs such as house decorations, stockings, Christmas trees, music and the always traditional dinner, which is followed in many cases by the exchanging of gifts on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning.

Although some of such traditions have changed throughout the years, depending on the location people come from or the financial situation of the region and individuals, the spirit of the season has not changed..

Three Alberni Valley seniors reminisce about past Christmases.

Cathy Jensen was born in Vancouver in 1940. Her father was a logger, so she and her family had to move constantly in search of work.

“I remember having lived on Lulu Island until I was 10 years old. Then we moved to Penticton and other places in between,” says Jensen.

“I have fond memories of Christmas while growing up. We were four girls in the family (I was the third oldest). My mom and dad used to cook wonderful turkey dinners. We used to play games, listen to music and enjoy the company of grandma and grandpa and, of course, the opening of the presents on Dec. 25.

When Jensen was younger she worked in the hospital in Oliver, B.C. It was during that time that she met Dave, a railroad worker, who she would marry soon after. “I was only 17 and Dave 19 when we got married!”

The couple had five children: three boys and two girls. The big family enjoyed Christmas festivities with lots of music, laughter and food. “It was lots of fun for us to be together and watch the kids putting on plays and skits on stage in our house the day before Christmas, and play music. Another special activity for us was to go to church on Christmas Eve, Jensen recalled.

She added that some of her children played trumpet in the school band at concerts leading to the holiday, as well.

Jensen truly believes that Christmas is a great event for the children, especially. It’s an occasion for them to celebrate with family and friends while feasting and making merry.

Angela Gauthier, née LaRose, was born in Debden, Saskatchewan, “many years ago,” she says.

“In 1945, our father moved to Victoria and worked there for two years before bringing us all to join him in that city. Before our move to Port Alberni, we lived in Duncan and Ladysmith, places where my dad was able to work.”

As a teenager, Gauthier did most of her schooling in the old ADSS high school, but could not finish her studies because she needed to get a paid job. “So I got my first job at the Plywoods (plant), where I started making $1.30 an hour,” she recalled.

She says that Christmas on those days was quite different and not as commercialized as it is today. “The tradition was to have our family get together with a special dinner nicely cooked by my mother on Christmas Day. And we kids didn’t get more than one present each, consisting mostly of a homemade toy or a dress made by our mom.”

In those days, before Dec. 25, our local radio station used to invite families to call and get some toys and candies for their children.

“One year my mom phoned the radio station and asked for some presents for her kids. Right away after the call we went to the radio station and got them. I was very happy to get a beautiful doll, while my brother received a little toy and some candies.

“Many years have gone by from those days. Later on in my life I raised my own children believing in the spirit of Christmas and the meaning of sharing food and presents in a fun atmosphere.”

Ann Tatoosh was born in Tottenham, London, England, and was the oldest of three girls in the family. She moved to Canada with her parents and two sisters in 1960.

She fondly reminisces the Christmas time in her hometown as a young child. ¨We all walked to church for mass on Christmas morning while all the church bells were ringing” she says. “When we were older we went to Midnight Mass and came home to have hot chocolate and cookies.”

Being such a special and meaningful time of the year, Tatoosh’s parents used to take their children up to the city to visit the churches to see the nativity scenes or créches. They also looked at the window displays in big department stores, like Harrods and Selfridges.

“At home, in our neighbourhood, carol singers would come to homes and sing for us. My nana would invite them in and give them hot chocolate and cookies.” She adds that at Christmas dinner the family always had turkey, plum pudding and mince tarts for dessert.

Then they listened to the Queen’s speech on the radio.

This year, for the first time in 70 years, the speech will come from a king.

Orlando Delano writes the monthly Valley Seniors column for the Alberni Valley News.

Alberni ValleyChristmasSeniors

Christmas was not as commercialized when Angela Gauthier was growing up as it is today, says the former Plywood plant employee. (ORLANDO DELANO/ Special to the AV News)