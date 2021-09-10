Valley Vonka bars almost sold out in Port Alberni

Two golden tickets are still out there; first one has already been discovered

The 2021 Valley Vonka chocolate bars are nearly sold out!

Of the 1,000 bars that participating sponsors began selling in the Alberni Valley on Sept. 1, just over 100 were left as of 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Alberni Valley News publisher Teresa Bird anticipated the bars would sell out by the end of the day.

There are still two golden tickets that haven’t yet been claimed.

Ike Dokter discovered the first golden ticket of the 2021 fundraising campaign on Sept. 2.

When Dokter picked up two Valley Vonka bars at Mobius Books that day, he was only thinking about supporting a great cause: literacy in the Alberni Valley. So he was surprised when a golden ticket slipped out of the wrapper. He rode his bike over the the Alberni Valley News to turn in his ticket and ensure his name in the draw for three great prizes Sept. 30.

Valley Vonka is the Alberni Valley News take on the Golden Ticket contest from Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book. Valley Vonka is a local fundraiser with all the proceeds raised benefiting Literacy Alberni’s Raise-A-Reader campaign.

The hard-working Oompa-Loompas at Coombs Country Candy have created 1,000 scrumpdiddlyumptious Valley Vonka chocolate bars and three of them have a golden ticket hidden inside!

The three lucky people who find a golden ticket will qualify to win one of these three fabulous prizes, drawn at random:

A 50” 4K Ultra Hi-Def LED TV from The Brick; or Groceries and Gas—More than $500 in gift cards for purchases at Alberni Co-op and Buy-Low Foods; or a weekend getaway for two to Victoria, including two nights accommodation at the Oswego Hotel, passes for the Malahat Skywalk, and other attractions, plus a $150 toward travel or dining expenses.

As well, children 12 or younger are invited to enter the Valley Vonka colouring contest to win chocolate and books for a year from Coombs Country Candy and Mobius Books (awarded as 12 – $20 gift certificates from each store). Entries can be found in the Alberni Valley News and completed entries can be dropped off at Mobius Books or Coombs Country Candy until Friday, Sept. 24.

Participating sponsors who may still have Valley Vonka bars left include Alberni Colour Corner, Jowsey’s Furniture, Mobius Books, Flandangles, Bosley’s, The Brick, RE/MAX Mid-Island and Coombs Country Candy.

Literacy Alberni, the Alberni Valley News and R. Anderson & Associates are all sold out of bars.

Charity and Donations