Goat hobbyist Robert de Haas won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the June 15, 2021 draw. Photo supplied

Goat hobbyist Robert de Haas won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the June 15, 2021 draw. Photo supplied

Vancouver Island man wins a $1-million Maxmillions prize

A Courtenay man is a million dollars richer, after buying a lottery ticket in Campbell River.

Goat hobbyist Robert de Haas won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the June 15, 2021 draw and his first major purchase will be to expand his goat farm.

“I was at the Shell gas station in Courtenay just checking my tickets, and it was the last one I checked,” de Haas says. “There was a guy standing behind me and he asked if he just saw right. To be honest, at first I thought there was a decimal.”

de Haas, who bought his life-changing winning ticket at the Peninsula Co-op in Campbell River, admits his wife didn’t believe him at first.

“I had to take a screenshot from when I checked it on my phone and send it to her.”

de Haas says that in addition to getting some new goats, he’d like to rebuild the barn that he and his wife own. The rest of his winnings will be set aside for retirement.

ALSO: Courtenay home a grand prize option in 2021 Dream Lottery

Comox Valley

Previous story
VIDEO: Cool cars provide some automotive magic for B.C. teen

Just Posted

Bernie the Bulldogs mascot interacts with the audience during an Alberni Valley Bulldogs game in early 2020. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Bulldogs, Bombers partner with San Group for free youth tickets

Retired RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Djos was in Port Alberni on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to receive a Commanding Officer’s Commendation, presented by Port Alberni RCMP Inspector Eric Rochette, left. Retired journalist Shayne Morrow, right, wrote a book titled The Bulldog and the Helix about Djos’s efforts to solve a pair of murders in the city. Djos was one of three people to receive similar awards. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Island RCMP officers honoured for roles in solving high-profile cold case murders

Communications professional and retired Canadian Armed Forces Major Mary Lee is running for the Conservative Party candidate in Courtenay-Alberni. Photo supplied
Conservatives announce Courtenay-Alberni candidate

John Edmondson from Bread of Life Society in Port Alberni stands across from the Beaufort Hotel building. The Bread of Life and Lookout Society are partnering to buy the building and turn it into a full-service facility for people who are hard to house. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Bread of Life partners with Vancouver society to buy Beaufort Hotel