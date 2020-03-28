Pastor Brenda Nestegaard-Paul stands in the middle of Trinity Church’s sanctuary on Sunday, March 22, where she placed the names of her parishioners in empty pews while praying for each of them. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Vancouver Island reverend keeps up congregation’s spirits during COVID-19 restrictions

Pastor Brenda gets personal while praying among the pews

A pastor in Port Alberni, B.C. has found a way to keep her flock connected despite social distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Reverend Brenda Nestegaard Paul of Trinity Church has made labels for every member of her congregation and placed names on pews where people usually sit for Sunday services. She found inspiration from an Italian priest who printed pictures of his parishioners behind every pew.

“I wasn’t going to be able to get pictures, but I know everybody’s names,” said Nestegaard Paul. “I know pretty much where everybody sits.”

There are approximately 65 people in Trinity’s active congregation.

“The response I received from the congregation was overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “They so appreciated that I did that. It helps when we’re not able to be together, to have something visible, something tactile to show we’re still all together.”

“It was such an amazingly creative way to make us all still feel connected,” said Laura Sturgeon, a member of the congregation.

Nestegaard Paul intends to keep this up every Sunday until she is able to invite her congregation back to the sanctuary.

“I will gather there every Sunday morning and just be praying for people amidst the names,” she said.

She e-mailed a photo taken by Bronwynn Nestegaard Paul to every member of the congregation, and will supply a hard copy of the photo as well. ”As they receive my prayers they can hold their picture in their hand or in front of them when we are praying for one another, to help keep us connected virtually.

“We’re still the body of Christ, and no virus can separate us.”

Nestegaard Paul’s sermons are available online at www.trinityportalberni.ca. The church also has a Facebook page.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCoronavirusPort AlberniReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island Regional Library doors closed but online services still available

Just Posted

Vancouver Island reverend keeps up congregation’s spirits during COVID-19 restrictions

Pastor Brenda gets personal while praying among the pews

North Island College brings marine training to Port Alberni

Marine Training instructor Captain Harry Johnston joins NIC team

COVID-19: Isolation exemptions to frontline workers a danger to patients, say Island Health employees

Staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel according to Island Health

Tofino and Ucluelet distilleries step up with hand sanitizer

Mass supply delivered to emergency operation centres in Tofino, Ucluelet, Bamfield and Port Alberni.

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Experts weigh in on best handling of groceries during COVID-19 pandemic

Study suggests the virus can live for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic

COVID-19 world update: Enforceable quarantine in NYC?; France orders 1 billion masks

Spain warns EU’s future at stake; New York governor calls Trump’s idea ‘federal declaration of war

Duncan man asks community to donate RVs to essential workers in need of quarantine

Ryan Oakley creates a Facebook group to help coordinate the effort

Earth Hour 2020 kicks off online Saturday night

Action moves online due to COVID-19

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

Outbreak action underway in 12 long-term care homes

B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Vets expect to continue giving your fur buddies the help they need while social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

Most Read