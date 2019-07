Alberni District Secondary School grads held their prom on Saturday, June 29.

The event started with a prom parade, running from the old high school site at Burde Street to the Alberni Athletic Hall. Grads were dressed to impress on Saturday as they piled into trucks, boats and classic cars for the ride.

The 2019 Grad Parade makes its way down Burde Street on Saturday, June 29. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Graduates Briana Haynes and Max Dame showed off matching footwear during the grad parade. ELENA RARDON PHOTO