VIDEO: Alberni Valley celebrates Easter weekend

Several places in the Alberni Valley hosted Easter events last weekend.

Weather smiled down on Arrowvale Campground and Collins Farm on Good Friday. The sun shone all day for the Easter event, making it a great day for the many children who came out for the egg hunt, found the giant Easter bunny and enjoyed refreshments in the café.

Some took advantage of sitting around the outdoor fire, and others checked out the animals on the farm. Little Bo Peep could be found walking the property and the Mad Hatter could be found in the restaurant.

Hundreds of children came out to the First Baptist Church on Saturday, April 20 for a free event that included hot dogs, face painting, bouncy tents, various games and Easter bag decorating. This year, this event was co-sponsored with Community Life. It concluded with an Easter egg hunt featuring 5,000 Easter eggs that had been spread out over the grass by the Easter Bunny.

McLean Mill Historic Park drew dozens of children to an Easter egg hunt on Sunday morning. Colour-coded eggs were refreshed throughout the day so everyone had a chance to find their eggs. The event ran through to the afternoon, with Easter crafts and hot dogs in the Steam Pot Cafe.

What better way to finish off an Easter egg hunt than to have an ice cream cone, as seen here with Preslee Gilles (age 3) at Arrowvale Campground and Collins Farm. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Timber Jansen reaches for a hard-to-find egg during an Easter egg hunt at McLean Mill on Sunday, April 21. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Oak Volen from Errington, also known as the Farmer Juggler, rode around Arrowvale Campground and Collins Farm, entertaining everyone with his unique talent of riding a unicycle and juggling. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Peyton Grozelle, age 3, makes her Easter bag unique at the First Baptist Church. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO