VIDEO: Donations lag as 102-year-old veteran laps Oak Bay courtyard for cause

John Hillman, 102, marks down the last lap for the day hitting 80 on July 6. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)John Hillman, 102, marks down the last lap for the day hitting 80 on July 6. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
John Hillman, 102, laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8, as a fundraiser for Save the Children. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)John Hillman, 102, laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8, as a fundraiser for Save the Children. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
John Hillman, 102, laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8, as a fundraiser for Save the Children. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)John Hillman, 102, laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8, as a fundraiser for Save the Children. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
John Hillman, 102, laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8, as a fundraiser for Save the Children. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)John Hillman, 102, laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8, as a fundraiser for Save the Children. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
John Hillman, 102, laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8, as a fundraiser for Save the Children. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)John Hillman, 102, laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8, as a fundraiser for Save the Children. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Fans get ready to cheer on John Hillman, 102, as laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Fans get ready to cheer on John Hillman, 102, as laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Fans get ready to cheer on John Hillman, 102, as laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Fans get ready to cheer on John Hillman, 102, as laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Fans get ready to cheer on John Hillman, 102, as laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8.(Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Fans get ready to cheer on John Hillman, 102, as laps the courtyard at Carlton House aiming to hit 102 laps Thursday, July 8.(Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Veteran John Hillman lives at Carlton House in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Sidney resident Kenny Podmore

Extreme heat and the death of his wife have minimally hampered John Hillman’s attempt to lap his seniors residence courtyard 102 times.

The 102-year-old veteran walks 10 laps a day at Carlton House in Oak Bay. He does it to fanfare from both fellow residents, and those driving by who honk in support. Originally slated to finish July 6, he adjusted his goals, walking 11 laps at 11 a.m. each day to hit the mark by Thursday, July 8.

Hillman did a similar walk last year, inspired by Capt. Tom Moore – in Hillman’s native England – who did 100 laps of his garden and raised nearly $150,000 for charity.

Hillman walked 101 laps – his age – in 2020 also raising nearly $150,000.

RELATED: Oak Bay 102-year-old veteran to walk 102 laps for Save the Children

After learning Moore died, attributed to COVID-19, Hillman decided to repeat the event.

Heat kept laps limited the first day and Hillman did briefly consider stopping after the death of his wife, Irene, on July 3. The couple was married more than 79 years when she died at 100 years old. He visited as frequently as possible ahead of the walk, so continued his fundraiser.

“I had a decision to make and I decided that I had seen her, I’d been with her so much, I decided to continue with the charity.”

Tuesday morning, Kenny Podmore of Sidney, a member of the Saanich Peninsula Legion, took a couple laps alongside Hillman. The two men met last year on the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, when Podmore presented Hillman with memorial pins. This year Podmore dropped off a cheque for the cause for $102.

Hillman targeted a lofty $102,000 goal for Save the Children this year. In what he calls a sign of the times, his fundraiser was just shy of $15,000 as of Tuesday. The donations continued however, many of the $102 denomination, with the largest a cool $1,000.

Donate at bit.ly/2SPIVhF.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fundraiserSeniorsVeterans

Previous story
LOOK BACK: Graduation at Port Alberni’s Smith School
Next story
Ocean clean-up collects thousands of pieces of garbage in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Randy Brown, owner of Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue, has five trailers and a motorhome at the back of his property that he is renting to people who had been previously homeless. He wants to put 15 trailers on his property, hooked up to city sewer and water and BC Hydro. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
EDITORIAL: Time for Alberni govt’s to deal with RVs used as housing

A painting by Susan Schaefer. Schaefer will host a painting workshop at the Rollin Art Centre on July 24, 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Learn to paint with summer art workshop at Rollin Art Centre

Huu-ay-aht First Nations Hereditary Chief Derek Peters said he appreciates the care and protection of the nations’ cultural treasures, and that it is time they return home. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATIONS)
Huu-ay-aht plans repatriation of Royal BC Museum treasures

A team of volunteers exhibit some of the plastics retrieved from the Alberni Inlet and shoreline during a recent ocean cleanup. The items were sorted and data recorded. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Ocean clean-up collects thousands of pieces of garbage in Port Alberni