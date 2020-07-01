VIDEO: Port Alberni’s 2020 graduates celebrate

Congratulations to the Class of 2020

Alberni District Secondary School 2020 grads Sophia Branham, left, Malissa Tran and Arrianna Ward celebrate their finals days of high school together. (PHOTO COURTESY ANU WARD)

Here at the Alberni Valley News, we asked for photo submissions from the Class of 2020 and were inundated!

Here is a slideshow made up of some of the photos we received.

Congratulations, graduates!

Graduation 2020



Cohl Rushton commemorates his 2020 graduation ceremony wearing a gas mask, in deference to the coronavirus pandemic. (PHOTO COURTESY COHL RUSHTON)

Scott Coulthart picks up Duncan McLeod for a graduation photo at Alberni District Secondary School. Coulthart and McLeod are both members of the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club. (PHOTO COURTESY ERIKA MCLEOD)