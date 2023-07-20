Vintage trucks hold impromptu Canada Day parade in Port Alberni

CANADA DAY CRUISE Drivers bring vintage logging trucks from the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society past Echo Centre and Russell Fields during an impromptu parade on Canada Day 2023. If you missed this event, the Industrial Heritage Centre on Ninth Avenue will be hosting an Antique Truck and Machinery Show on Sept. 2-3. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Although there was no official Canada Day parade in Port Alberni this year, some members of the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society decided to hold a parade of their own.

On July 1, drivers took some of the vintage trucks out of the Industrial Heritage Centre in Port Alberni and went for a cruise around town, following Dunbar Street down to Third Avenue and then heading across to North Port, along Victoria Quay. They turned up Johnston Road, as far as Canadian Tire, before returning to South Port.

If you missed this impromptu truck cruise, the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society is planning to host its annual Antique Trucks and Machinery Show over Labour Day weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 3 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), head down to the Industrial Heritage Centre (3250 Ninth Avenue) to check out the show, which will also include radio-controlled models and boats, model logging and road building demos and mini steam train rides for kids. Admission is free.

Canada DayMuseumTransportation