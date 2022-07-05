Vintage vehicles return to Port Alberni for Golden Oldies show

Corina, left, and Naomi Sanmiya pose with Kory Scaris Brick’s 1947 Chevy truck rat rod at the Golden Oldies Car Show at Gyro Williamson Park on July 3, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Brian McAllister of Courtenay stays close to his 1947 Chev Style Master during the Golden Oldies Car Show in Port Alberni on Sunday, July 3, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Bob Emmerson of Black Creek, in his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible (with the top up due to threat of rain) was one of 73 drivers signed up for the Golden Oldies Car Show at Gyro Williamson Park on July 3, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) GOLDEN OLDIES Joy Nyamiaka, originally from Ottawa, Ontario, found her favourite vehicle at the Golden Oldies Car Show on July 3, 2022: a 1959 Buick LeSabre. There were 73 vintage vehicles registered at the event. Hundreds of car enthusiasts turned out for the annual car show, which took a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the News

There were 73 vintage vehicles registered at the Golden Oldies Car Show in Port Alberni’s Gyro Williamson Park on Sunday, July 3. Hundreds of car enthusiasts attended the annual car show that took a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Vintage tunes by Broken Record and refreshments from Ala Cart Hot Dogs officially made it a party—that is, until the rain came. Then the beautiful old vehicles left for home.

Alberni ValleycarsPort Alberni