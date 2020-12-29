Volunteers serve up takeout meals for Christmas in Port Alberni

Port Alberni’s community Christmas dinner looked a little different this year.

Instead of a sit-down meal at the Alberni Athletic Hall, with buffet-style service, Santa Claus and Christmas gifts, meals were individually prepared and packaged at the Athletic Hall and handed out with the Salvation Army’s emergency response mobile kitchen.

Community volunteers, including several members of the Rotary Club of Port Alberni, came out to prepare these meals for distribution on Sunday Dec. 20.

Volunteers and staff with Port Alberni’s COVID-19 response team have handed out more than 80,000 hot meals since the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March.

ChristmasPort Alberni