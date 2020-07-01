Nearly a dozen vintage trucks from the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society paraded from the IHS centre on Ninth Avenue to Victoria Quay and then Smitty’s, where IHS members gathered for a Canada Day lunch. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

WATCH: Vintage trucks parade through Port Alberni

Industrial Heritage Society volunteers celebrate Canada Day with a quiet cruise through town

Members of the Western Vancouver Industrial Heritage Society quietly assembled a vintage truck gathering to mark Canada Day.

Volunteers left the Industrial Heritage Centre on Ninth Avenue in Port Alberni at 11 a.m., 11 trucks strong, and drove along 10th Avenue to Roger Street, around Victoria Quay to Johnston Road, and along Gertrude, Stamp and Third Avenue. They ended at Smitty’s Restaurant on Third Avenue for a Canada Day lunch.

The group did not want to publicize their mini-parade because they didn’t want spectators to gather in contravention of public health COVID-19 restrictions, volunteer David Hooper said.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canada DayMuseumPort AlberniTrucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Lifelong friends will MC virtual graduation ceremony for ADSS

Just Posted

WATCH: Vintage trucks parade through Port Alberni

Industrial Heritage Society volunteers celebrate Canada Day with a quiet cruise through town

EDITORIAL: Class of 2020, you survived a surreal year

You earned every day of this final year of your elementary and secondary schooling

Lifelong friends will MC virtual graduation ceremony for ADSS

Port Alberni’s Amrit Hundal and Sarah Matthews represent Class of 2020

ADSS valedictorian reflects on ‘difficult’ year

Port Alberni students had their school year interrupted by COVID-19 pandemic

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

VIDEO: Port Alberni’s 2020 graduates celebrate

Congratulations to the Class of 2020

Victoria police investigating possible hate crime on BC Transit bus

A young Black man was randomly struck by a Caucasian man who he did not know

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

Person working at Nanaimo mall comes down with COVID-19

Woodgrove Centre sends memo to tenants

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Campbell River’s defunct cruise ship terminal to undergo evaluation for future plans

With no cruise ship coming through, the $16million terminal has been a white elephant for over 13 years

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

Most Read