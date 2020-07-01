WATCH: Vintage trucks parade through Port Alberni

Nearly a dozen vintage trucks from the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society paraded from the IHS centre on Ninth Avenue to Victoria Quay and then Smitty’s, where IHS members gathered for a Canada Day lunch. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Members of the Western Vancouver Industrial Heritage Society quietly assembled a vintage truck gathering to mark Canada Day.

Volunteers left the Industrial Heritage Centre on Ninth Avenue in Port Alberni at 11 a.m., 11 trucks strong, and drove along 10th Avenue to Roger Street, around Victoria Quay to Johnston Road, and along Gertrude, Stamp and Third Avenue. They ended at Smitty’s Restaurant on Third Avenue for a Canada Day lunch.

The group did not want to publicize their mini-parade because they didn’t want spectators to gather in contravention of public health COVID-19 restrictions, volunteer David Hooper said.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canada DayMuseumPort AlberniTrucks