West Coast General Hospital Auxiliary donates $150,000 to hospital

The West Coast General Hospital Auxiliary last month presented a cheque for $150,000 to the hospital—the largest cheque the hospital has ever received, says WCGH site director Pam Rardon.

“The hospital auxiliary works all year to fundraise to make money, and $150,000 is the most they’ve ever given. It’s wonderful,” Rardon said.

“It really is important because it helps us purchase those items that we need that are extra. They make all the difference in the world to our patients. Medical equipment is so very expensive.”

This year Rardon hopes to purchase a transport isolette/ incubator for the maternity ward as well as premature and newborn infant training dolls that will be used for staff training in the maternity ward and emergency department.

“On our list we have some hover matts and they help prevent staff injuries while moving patients. They are expensive,” Rardon said.

“We are asking for a treadmill and stationary bicycle for our psychiatric unit for in-patients,” she added. Having this equipment will help new patients to move during their recovery.

They are also asking for a transportable AIRVO (oxygen delivery system) and some cystoscopes for the urology department to replace equipment that is irreparable, she said.

