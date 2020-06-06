What recycling goes where in the ACRD? There’s going to be an app for that

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District will be launching a mobile app this summer that aims to make recycling a little easier for residents.

The ACRD board of directors voted on Wednesday, May 27 to execute a five-year agreement with the app developer ReCollect to create a customized recycling app for all ACRD residents to download.

The app will provide up-to-date information and instruction to the public on “what goes where” and will provide tips about how to recycle responsibly and reduce contamination from the recycling stream. The app aims to help the ACRD reach its diversion goals, but also aims to engage residents.

The ACRD hopes to have the app up and running by summer 2020.

Environmental services manager Rob Williams said on Wednesday that ReCollect appears to be the “app developer of choice by local governments,” as several other municipalities are using it already.

“There is data, analytics that we can get [from the app] to help highlight some potential knowledge or education gaps that we can focus on,” he added.

The cost for the program will be $7,999 plus taxes. The funding will come out of the solid waste services budget.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictRecycling