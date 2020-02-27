Sydney Fournier holds up a homemade sign for Port Alberni RCMP Cst. Maria Marciano as the Wounded Warriors arrive in town. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Wounded Warriors runners arrive in Port Alberni

Fundraising dinner will take place at Royal Canadian Legion

The Wounded Warriors have arrived in Port Alberni.

Eight runners have been running across Vancouver Island, starting in Port Hardy on Feb. 23, to raise funds for Wounded Warriors Canada.

READ MORE: Wounded Warrior Run gets personal for Port Alberni RCMP participant

The group was led into Port Alberni on Thursday, Feb. 27 by local RCMP Cst. Maria Marciano. Her friends and colleagues cheered her on as she rounded Highway 4 into the Alberni Valley.

A fundraising dinner for Wounded Warriors will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion (Victoria Quay) tonight. The dinner starts at 5 p.m., with the runners joining the party at 5 p.m. A spaghetti dinner will be served for $10 per person and entertainment will be provided by the West Coast Highlanders Pipes and Drums.

100 percent of the funds raised from this Vancouver Island run will stay on Vancouver Island.

Wounded Warrior Canada

Friends of Port Alberni Cst. Maria Marciano cheer her on as the Wounded Warriors runners arrive in Port Alberni on Thursday, Feb. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

