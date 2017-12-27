LETTER: Land downhill from timber cut is in danger, says retired logger

To the Editor,

Well, citizens of this once proud and beautiful valley. I may be just a dumb old logger squatting by my new stump out here on my property at the bottom of the Beaufort Mountains, but I am squatting by my new stump because I want to get a running start if I hear the rest of TimberWest’s high-profile Block 141 coming down.

This block is where TimberWest literally stripped the mountainside of timber, including streambeds and wildlife—destroying the ecosystem, This is the basis of the now-defunct Beaver Creek water system which has to rely on the city’s water supply; coincidentally, a supply that comes from the China Creek watershed. I believe the China Creek watershed will suffer the same fate as Beaver Creek. With the Private Lands Council in control of logging methods we can expect nothing else.

Wayne Crowley,

Port Alberni

