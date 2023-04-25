Cynthia Sharp was the City of Richmond’s 2019 Writer in Residence. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Cynthia Sharp was the City of Richmond’s 2019 Writer in Residence. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Accomplished poet to read at Electric Mermaid at Char’s Landing

Live reading event takes place on the last Wednesday of every month

An accomplished poet will read at the next Electric Mermaid live reading event at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

The next Electric Mermaid event will take place on Wednesday, April 26 and includes feature reader Cynthia Sharp, who was the Writers International Network Vancouver 2022 Poet Laureate, one of the Pandora’s Collective 2020 Poetry Contest Judges and the City of Richmond’s 2019 Writer in Residence.

Sharp’s poetry, reviews and creative nonfiction have been published and broadcast internationally in journals such as CV2, Prism, Quills, Pocket Lint, The Pitkin Review and untethered, and her poetry collections Ordinary Light and Rainforest in Russet are available in bookstores and libraries throughout the world.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10. See www.charslanding.com/events to pre-register for the readers’ list.

authorPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island hip-hop artist singing attention to Island communities

Just Posted

Cynthia Sharp was the City of Richmond’s 2019 Writer in Residence. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Accomplished poet to read at Electric Mermaid at Char’s Landing

Alex Fraser (pictured) was the Zattzoo Project’s Battle of the Bands 2023 winner. (PHOTO COURTESY LYNDON CASSELL PHOTOGRAPHY)
Victoria soloist wins Battle of the Bands in Port Alberni

The Echo 67 Aquatic Centre is nearing the end of its service life, and many people in Port Alberni want to see a new pool. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launches survey for new pool

CLEANING UP THE EARTH Volunteers with the Port Alberni Rotary Club helped to clean up the streets of Port Alberni to mark Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. They filled up this Nicklin Waste Disposal dumpster with 580 kg of garbage. For more about community cleanups, see page A7. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni cleans up for Earth Day