Accomplished poet to read at Electric Mermaid at Char’s Landing

Live reading event takes place on the last Wednesday of every month

Cynthia Sharp was the City of Richmond’s 2019 Writer in Residence. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

An accomplished poet will read at the next Electric Mermaid live reading event at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

The next Electric Mermaid event will take place on Wednesday, April 26 and includes feature reader Cynthia Sharp, who was the Writers International Network Vancouver 2022 Poet Laureate, one of the Pandora’s Collective 2020 Poetry Contest Judges and the City of Richmond’s 2019 Writer in Residence.

Sharp’s poetry, reviews and creative nonfiction have been published and broadcast internationally in journals such as CV2, Prism, Quills, Pocket Lint, The Pitkin Review and untethered, and her poetry collections Ordinary Light and Rainforest in Russet are available in bookstores and libraries throughout the world.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10. See www.charslanding.com/events to pre-register for the readers’ list.

authorPort Alberni