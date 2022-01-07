Acoustic duo brings musical tales to Char’s Landing

The Co-Conspirators recently released their second album, The Unreliable Narrators

Katherine Simons and Will Richards make up The Co-Conspirators. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

An acoustic duo from Quebec will bring their musical tales to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni later this month.

Whether about social injustice, tales of travel, or love lost or found, The Co-Conspirators’ original songs always bring life and light to a room.

Founded in 2012 by singer, songwriter and guitarist Will Richards, The Co-Conspirators was initially an occasional project to showcase material that did not fit stylistically with his rock band, Sawtooth.

In 2014, Richards met Katherine Simons and they began performing together. Simons comes from a very musical family and is a classically trained french horn player and percussionist.

In March of 2018, Simons and Richards quit their day jobs and began performing together full time. In April 2019, they released their first full-length recording, Shadowing the Organ Tuner, and they have been touring Canada as a duo ever since, performing hundreds of shows across all provinces.

The duo recently released their second album, The Unreliable Narrators, and on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, their tour brings them to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636 to charge by phone.

Char’s Landing adheres to COVID-19 protocols, with stage plexiglass in place. Guests are required to provide proof of vaccination and must wear masks until seated.

Live musicPort Alberni