ADSS students in Port Alberni create a Winter Wonderland

When Winter Wonderland comes back to the Alberni Valley Multiplex in 2022, there will be some new decorations hanging up—courtesy of the students at Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS).

Mike Markin, a shop teacher at ADSS, said the city approached the school about creating some new decorations for the annual skating event. The city provided materials and funding, and Markin’s senior metalwork course took up the task of constructing some Christmas-themed metal decorations.

“The kids came up with the designs,” he said. “They were made almost exclusively by the kids—I just helped a little bit.”

The students made “20 or so” metal frames in all— shaped like Christmas baubles, candy canes, reindeer and a large piece with Santa in his sleigh. The decorations have been sent off to have lights strung up on them and will be added to next year’s Winter Wonderland set.

Chrissy Alarie, the city worker in charge of Winter Wonderland, says the city has partnered with ADSS in the past. Some of the decorations that are hanging up around town—for example, the lights strung up on lower Johnston Road and in Port Alberni’s Uptown—were constructed by ADSS metalwork students. Alarie decided to bring the partnership back this year.

“I always love adding new things to our Winter Wonderland display and changing it up a bit,” she said.

“It was great,” said Markin. “It’s going to give the kids an opportunity to see their hard work hanging up.”



