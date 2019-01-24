Alberni Valley journalist to speak at Words on Fire

Wawmeesh Hamilton will be the featured reader at AV Words on Fire

A former Alberni Valley News journalist will be the featured reader at Alberni Valley Words on Fire this week.

Wawmeesh Hamilton is scheduled to speak at the open mic event on Thursday, Jan. 24, starting at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing.

Hamilton writes for Discourse Media, specializing in reconciliation and Indigenous issues. His work has been featured on CBC radio. Hamilton attended Alberni District Secondary School, North Island College and Langara College before earning a masters degree in journalism at UBC. He also wrote for the Alberni Valley News.

Hamilton will be reading and discussing his work on Thursday as a presentation of the Federation of BC Writers, where he is a member of the board.

Alberni Valley Words on Fire is hosted by Stephen Novik. There will be an open mic with sign up for spoken word performers, poets and more welcome. The suggested donation at the door is $10.

Previous story
Paul McCartney to make Vancouver stop on Freshen Up tour

Just Posted

Alberni Valley journalist to speak at Words on Fire

Wawmeesh Hamilton will be the featured reader at AV Words on Fire

Residents, volunteers weigh in on future of McLean Mill National Historic Site

Committee of the whole meeting drew dozens of Alberni Valley residents

New cell tower brings wireless service to Sproat Lake

Rogers Communications tower will provide coverage for 2,000 residents

By-election set for Beaufort and Cherry Creek areas

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District by-election will take place Apr. 6

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists showcase a range of mediums

“Into the Forest” will feature everything from watercolours to quilting

Paul McCartney to make Vancouver stop on Freshen Up tour

BC Place concert is only Canadian stop listed

Leash your cat or face a $150 fine in Victoria

Current city bylaws mandate that cats must be under their owner’s control in public spaces

Native American activist says he forgives boys in videos

Student at centre of video says he has nothing to apologize for

Ottawa strikes $40M research deal on 5G technology with Huawei rival Nokia

Funding comes in midst of Huawei national security review

Okanagan killer led teen down nightmare path for years, family tells court

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Theresa Neville could learn his sentence today

High heat but no record: 2018 was 4th warmest year on Earth

Last year’s average temperature was 14.96 degrees Celsius

Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression

Cold-blooded reptile “likes to give hugs”

Half of Canadians think Quebec takes more than it gives: poll

New research from the Angus Reid Institute says one-in-five Quebecers thinks so too

Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal

B.C. Liberal leader calls for cooperation, foreign travel ban

Most Read