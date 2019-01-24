Alberni Valley journalist to speak at Words on Fire

Wawmeesh Hamilton will be the featured reader at AV Words on Fire

A former Alberni Valley News journalist will be the featured reader at Alberni Valley Words on Fire this week.

Wawmeesh Hamilton is scheduled to speak at the open mic event on Thursday, Jan. 24, starting at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing.

Hamilton writes for Discourse Media, specializing in reconciliation and Indigenous issues. His work has been featured on CBC radio. Hamilton attended Alberni District Secondary School, North Island College and Langara College before earning a masters degree in journalism at UBC. He also wrote for the Alberni Valley News.

Hamilton will be reading and discussing his work on Thursday as a presentation of the Federation of BC Writers, where he is a member of the board.

Alberni Valley Words on Fire is hosted by Stephen Novik. There will be an open mic with sign up for spoken word performers, poets and more welcome. The suggested donation at the door is $10.