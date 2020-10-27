Alberni Valley Words on Fire goes international

H.W. (Herb) Bryce will be one of the featured readers at Alberni Valley Words on Fire on Wednesday, Oct. 28. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Spoken word event will take place on Fridays instead of Wednesdays starting next month

Alberni Valley Words on Fire is going international this week.

Herb Bryce and Andrea Monticue will be the feature readers at the spoken word event this Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. It will be the last Wednesday evening event, with the formation of a new monthly spoken word event that will move to the third Friday of the month at Char’s Landing.

H. W. (Herb) Bryce is a former journalist, editor, book editor, teacher, courier and robbery and kidnap victim while traveling the Middle East. His poetry appears in anthologies in Canada, the U.S., India, Spain and Bolivia. It also appears in such distinguished publications as Neworld Review and Ekphrastic Review. He is author of a short family book of poetry, Ann, A Tribute, and Chasing a Butterfly: A journey in poems of love and loss to acceptance, the poems of Alzheimer’s and poems for everybody. His upcoming book is entitled Blown Away: Owed to Woman.

Bryce is active in the poetry world of the Metro Vancouver area. He is a member of the Federation of BC Writers and the Royal City Literary Arts Society.

Andrea Monticue, author of Memory and Metaphor (2018), Two Participants (2019) and innumerable unpublished stories lives in rural Oregon with her wife and their dog, Izzy. She spent many years working as an aviation technician, and thinks this qualifies her to write about space ships. She is currently a senior at Oregon State University majoring in German.

Starting Nov. 20, Albern Valley Words on Fire will take place on the third Friday of every month instead of Wednesdays.

“Derek has been a steady, positive and generous force on the team, and on the cultural scene in the Alberni Valley,” she added. “He has emceed at the mic here, and he’ll do a good job,” she said, citing his publishing efforts.

Derek is pulling together a Port Alberni anthology, to be published by the Valley’s own RCN Media and publisher Colton Nelson.

Local readers are welcome at the mic this Wednesday. To reserve a five-minute spot, email avwordsonfire@gmail.com.

Virtual doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Follow the links at www.charslanding.com to join via Zoom.

