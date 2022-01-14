Port Alberni artist Ann McIvor’s Raven series encompasses different poses of the majestic black birds. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

ARTS AROUND: Art comes naturally to Ann McIvor of Port Alberni

McIvor is a freelance artist who has been drawing since she could hold a pencil

BY MELISSA MARTIN

Special to the AV News

For Ann McIvor of Port Alberni, art comes naturally.

McIvor is the latest in our “meet the artist” feature for the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley.

McIvor is a freelance artist who has been drawing since she could hold a pencil. Mostly self-taught, she took naturally to drawing people and her body of work attests to that. McIvor says her first love is portraiture, and her website, annarts.com, features portraits of both people and animals. Her portraits of people capture their personality, from the curiosity in Nikola Tesla’s expression (a 10×12 acrylic of the inventor) to the hint of a smirk in another subject’s portrait.

McIvor’s work—especially her Raven series— was featured at the Rollin Art Centre last summer in Women’s Work. She was one of a number of female artists exhibiting together, including Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy and Laurie Blakley.

McIvor also works as a graphic designer, creating digital art as part of her portfolio.

McIvor has illustrated a number of children’s books, including Mr. Bat Cat by Barbara Christine Bechler, The Gentle Giant by Teresa Guidon and the children’s action adventure book The Samurai Baby Part 3 by Marcus Robinson.

While her media ranges from pencil to computer to paintbrush, she enjoys painting the most. She works in both oil and acrylic.

McIvor is based in Port Alberni but her work is featured around the world.

WINTER BREAK

The Rollin Art Centre is closed for its annual winter break and will reopen with a new exhibit featuring the mixed media artwork of Sarah Williams on Tuesday, Feb. 1 during regular operating hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rollin Art Centre follows provincial health orders and will modify its reopening if necessary.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. E-mail: communityarts@shawcable.com.

Raven No. 10 is part of Port Alberni artist Ann McIvor’s Raven series. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni artist Ann McIvor’s work can be found in pencil, digital format and painting—the latter of which she says she loves the most. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

