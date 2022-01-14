ARTS AROUND: Art comes naturally to Ann McIvor of Port Alberni

McIvor is a freelance artist who has been drawing since she could hold a pencil

For Ann McIvor of Port Alberni, art comes naturally.

McIvor is a freelance artist who has been drawing since she could hold a pencil. Mostly self-taught, she took naturally to drawing people and her body of work attests to that. McIvor says her first love is portraiture, and her website, annarts.com, features portraits of both people and animals. Her portraits of people capture their personality, from the curiosity in Nikola Tesla’s expression (a 10×12 acrylic of the inventor) to the hint of a smirk in another subject’s portrait.

McIvor’s work—especially her Raven series— was featured at the Rollin Art Centre last summer in Women’s Work. She was one of a number of female artists exhibiting together, including Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy and Laurie Blakley.

McIvor also works as a graphic designer, creating digital art as part of her portfolio.

McIvor has illustrated a number of children’s books, including Mr. Bat Cat by Barbara Christine Bechler, The Gentle Giant by Teresa Guidon and the children’s action adventure book The Samurai Baby Part 3 by Marcus Robinson.

While her media ranges from pencil to computer to paintbrush, she enjoys painting the most. She works in both oil and acrylic.

McIvor is based in Port Alberni but her work is featured around the world.

Raven No. 10 is part of Port Alberni artist Ann McIvor’s Raven series. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)